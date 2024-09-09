Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair raised shares of Alarm.com to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.63.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Alarm.com by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,257,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 42,281 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.