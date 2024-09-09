Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Raised by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.11% of Albemarle worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,783,000 after buying an additional 26,707 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,616,000 after buying an additional 116,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $78.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $71.97 and a 52 week high of $189.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

