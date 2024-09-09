Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN stock opened at C$7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$851.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.642355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.