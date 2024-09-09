Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.74. Approximately 256,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,803,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co. Ltd. Sanken sold 10,017,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $232,001,015.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,732,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,411,231.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,957.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

