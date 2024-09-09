Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

ALT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Altimmune to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Altimmune stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $439.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.08. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 24,778.97%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altimmune news, Director David Drutz sold 16,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $110,475.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Altimmune by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

