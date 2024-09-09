Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lifted by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

