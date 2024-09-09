Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $175.34 and last traded at $173.93. Approximately 7,265,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 42,313,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.39.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

