Analysts Set Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Target Price at $58.50

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. Alliant Energy has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $59.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

