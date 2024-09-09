Analysts Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Target Price at $106.36

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNW. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.09 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

