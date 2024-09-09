Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $20.67

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PG&E by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,126,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,113,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 121,159,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,183 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the second quarter valued at about $1,964,250,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PG&E by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 101,910,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,352,000 after purchasing an additional 14,998,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $20.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. PG&E has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

