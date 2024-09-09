Analysts Set Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Target Price at $85.44

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.44.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

