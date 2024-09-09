Analysts Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $62.40

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after purchasing an additional 526,611 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

TECK opened at $43.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.21. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

