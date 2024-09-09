Analysts Set Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) PT at $144.67

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

TOL stock opened at $138.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.33. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $149.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $16,630,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 35.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

