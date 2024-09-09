Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 9th (ADP, BARC, INCY, INDB, LKQ, MDGL, MRNS, MWA, NTGR, NXST)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 9th:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.73) price target on the stock.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

