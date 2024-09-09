Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nuvalent (NUVL)

Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/9/2024 – Nuvalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Nuvalent had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/29/2024 – Nuvalent is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Nuvalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Nuvalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Nuvalent was upgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/22/2024 – Nuvalent had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:NUVL traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.52. 336,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,234. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $89.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.65.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $422,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total transaction of $422,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,519. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,941,377 in the last quarter. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 62.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 578,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,857,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

