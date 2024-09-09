Analyzing Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC)

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) and Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Calmare Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchestra BioMed -2,673.26% -89.28% -60.64% Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchestra BioMed and Calmare Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchestra BioMed $2.08 million 96.57 -$49.12 million ($1.48) -3.79 Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Calmare Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orchestra BioMed.

53.5% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Orchestra BioMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Orchestra BioMed and Calmare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchestra BioMed 0 0 4 0 3.00 Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orchestra BioMed presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 180.75%. Given Orchestra BioMed’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orchestra BioMed is more favorable than Calmare Therapeutics.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease. Its products also comprise FreeHold devices and minimally invasive surgery devices. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the development and commercialization of BackBeat CNT for the treatment of HTN in patients indicated for a cardiac pacemaker; and a strategic collaboration with Terumo Medical Corporation for the development and commercialization of Virtue SAB for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

About Calmare Therapeutics

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products and technologies for chronic neuropathic pain and wound care affliction patients in the United States. Its flagship medical device is Calmare Pain Therapy Device, a non-invasive and non-addictive modality for the treatment of chronic and neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as Competitive Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated in August 2014. Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

