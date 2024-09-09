Analyzing Qudian (NYSE:QD) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Qudian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Qudian and TeraWulf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $160.33 million 2.25 $5.51 million ($0.30) -6.00 TeraWulf $120.25 million 10.31 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than TeraWulf.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Qudian and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf 0 0 8 1 3.11

TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $5.71, suggesting a potential upside of 53.61%. Given TeraWulf’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Qudian.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -278.52% -3.78% -3.56% TeraWulf -41.67% -19.77% -12.61%

Risk & Volatility

Qudian has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Qudian on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

