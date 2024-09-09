Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 174.73% from the company’s previous close.

Andrada Mining Trading Up 13.8 %

Shares of LON ATM traded up GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3.64 ($0.05). 33,393,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,118. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.24. Andrada Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11.

About Andrada Mining

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

