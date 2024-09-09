ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.71 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 3.7122 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.60.

ANPDY stock opened at $238.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.23. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $203.20 and a twelve month high of $304.22.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

