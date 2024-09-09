ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.71 Per Share

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 3.7122 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.60.
ANTA Sports Products Price Performance
ANPDY stock opened at $238.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.23. ANTA Sports Products has a twelve month low of $203.20 and a twelve month high of $304.22.
About ANTA Sports Products
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANTA Sports Products
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- E-Commerce Wars: Asana and Monday.com Battle for the Top Spot
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Broadcom Serves Up a Trend-Following Entry for Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Intel Eyes Foundry Sale: Is This the Solution to Its Stock Woes?
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.