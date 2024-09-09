Antero Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 21,766 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 355% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,785 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital raised Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 35.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

AR stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.34. 501,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,141,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 127.30 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.