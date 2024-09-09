Apple’s (AAPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $256.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.62.

AAPL stock opened at $220.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,299,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $8,230,000. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,405,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $11,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

