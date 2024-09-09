Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 1.1 %

DJUN stock opened at $40.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

