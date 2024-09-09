Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,011 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $125.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.