Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 228 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $88.61 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

