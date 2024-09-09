Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 994 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.9% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $502,585,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 3M by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,319 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in 3M by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1,015.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,247,000 after buying an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $128.60 on Monday. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $134.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.43.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

