Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,513 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Community Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $596.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $558.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $607.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

