Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 2.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $57,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,040 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET stock opened at $317.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $376.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.43.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,300 shares of company stock worth $44,194,544. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

