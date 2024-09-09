Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 2%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $325.09 and last traded at $320.66. 330,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,349,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.43. The firm has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,563.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.23, for a total value of $280,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,962,563.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $881,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 97.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,966,000 after buying an additional 884,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

