Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO) Shares Sold by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Arogo Capital Acquisition were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 731.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $788,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. 70,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,128. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

