Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Now Covered by Hovde Group

Equities researchers at Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

AROW opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.14 million, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Financial

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.