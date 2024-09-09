Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Ashland Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.97%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashland by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,019,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

