Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 40,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.0% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 23,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.