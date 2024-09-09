Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $83.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

