Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $189.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

