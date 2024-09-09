Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,238 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $543.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

