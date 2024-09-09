Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,456 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB stock opened at $91.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $92.56.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

