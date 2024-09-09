ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.4% Higher

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $764.28 and last traded at $755.87. Approximately 451,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,240,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $752.79.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $294.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $925.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $951.10.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

