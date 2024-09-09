Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Purchases A$398,310.00 in Stock

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) insider Edwina Gilbert acquired 187,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$398,310.00 ($270,959.18).

Aspen Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10.

Aspen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Aspen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.62%.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

