Audius (AUDIO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.14 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $163.62 million and approximately $9.14 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

