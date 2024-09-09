Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Buyback $0.00 in Shares

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Autohome Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.14. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.
Autohome Company Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
