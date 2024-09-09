Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Buyback $0.00 in Shares

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.14. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. Benchmark downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATHM

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.