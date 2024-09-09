AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.59.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $230.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

