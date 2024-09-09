AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.
AxoGen Price Performance
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of AxoGen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
