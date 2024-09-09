AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN stock remained flat at $13.02 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 366,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $570.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.51.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.