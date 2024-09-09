B. Riley Increases Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $25.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Zumiez Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $541.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $31.37.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $210.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.93 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 107,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,814 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

