Baker Boyer National Bank Acquires 192 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 15,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $210.73 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.59. The firm has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

