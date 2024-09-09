Baker Boyer National Bank Boosts Position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 297,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAL opened at $24.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $27.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. IVAL was launched on Dec 17, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

