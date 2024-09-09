Baker Boyer National Bank Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.7% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.9% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $876.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $388.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.23 and a 12-month high of $918.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $857.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.74.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $828.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.