Baker Boyer National Bank Has $58.89 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,826,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 20.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $58,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $32.31 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.