Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $266.20 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $192.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.82.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

