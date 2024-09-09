Bank of America Boosts Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $460.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $443.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $476.73.

Saia stock opened at $402.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a 1 year low of $341.26 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.95.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Saia will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

