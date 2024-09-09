Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Choreo LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1,819.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,499,660 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $105,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 863,977,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,801,017,687.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,031,014 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $202,649,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 863,977,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,801,017,687.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,670,620 shares of company stock worth $4,651,681,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

